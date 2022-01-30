$3.19 Billion in Sales Expected for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report sales of $3.19 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ecolab’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $3.37 billion. Ecolab reported sales of $3.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ecolab will report full year sales of $12.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.79 billion to $12.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $13.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.52 billion to $14.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ecolab.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ECL shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Ecolab from $225.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their target price on Ecolab from $245.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Ecolab from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.00.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.53, for a total transaction of $1,775,660.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Machiel Duijser sold 1,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.75, for a total transaction of $323,433.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,991 shares of company stock valued at $12,823,269. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.7% during the second quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.5% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 3.8% during the third quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 3.4% during the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ECL traded up $2.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $186.09. 2,232,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,521,122. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.01. Ecolab has a 52 week low of $180.37 and a 52 week high of $238.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

