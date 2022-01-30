$3.55 Billion in Sales Expected for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) to announce sales of $3.55 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ball’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.40 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.74 billion. Ball posted sales of $3.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ball will report full-year sales of $15.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.61 billion to $16.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $16.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.44 billion to $17.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ball.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 30.98% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BLL. Mizuho boosted their target price on Ball from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America cut Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Ball in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.69.

In related news, President Daniel William Fisher acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $657,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Ronald J. Lewis bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.26 per share, for a total transaction of $912,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 1,357.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Ball in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Ball by 117.9% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Ball in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Ball by 546.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ball stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $93.50. 3,098,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,083,602. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.48. Ball has a 1-year low of $77.95 and a 1-year high of $98.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.92%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

