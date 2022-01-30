3,153 Shares in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SATS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EchoStar in the third quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EchoStar in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of EchoStar by 20.4% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,105 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of EchoStar in the second quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of EchoStar in the second quarter worth about $212,000.

Get EchoStar alerts:

SATS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EchoStar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of EchoStar from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

NASDAQ:SATS opened at $23.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.67. EchoStar Co. has a 12 month low of $20.65 and a 12 month high of $30.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $504.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.00 million. EchoStar had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 1.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that EchoStar Co. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

EchoStar Profile

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SATS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS).

Receive News & Ratings for EchoStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EchoStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.