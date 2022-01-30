$322.86 Million in Sales Expected for Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) will announce $322.86 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Alkermes’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $327.95 million and the lowest is $316.33 million. Alkermes posted sales of $280.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Alkermes will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Alkermes.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.93 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a positive return on equity of 1.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Alkermes from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Alkermes from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Alkermes from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Alkermes by 30.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 55,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 12,957 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Alkermes by 2.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 266,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,546,000 after purchasing an additional 6,633 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Alkermes by 1,218.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 209,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,148,000 after purchasing an additional 194,019 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Alkermes by 39.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,036,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654,863 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Alkermes by 26.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,692,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,008,000 after purchasing an additional 558,943 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

ALKS stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.08. 1,168,115 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,290,674. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.24, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.98. Alkermes has a 1-year low of $18.02 and a 1-year high of $33.00.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alkermes (ALKS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.