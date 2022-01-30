$33.71 Million in Sales Expected for Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) will announce sales of $33.71 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Mitek Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $35.10 million and the lowest is $33.00 million. Mitek Systems posted sales of $28.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Mitek Systems will report full year sales of $138.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $136.00 million to $140.18 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $157.73 million, with estimates ranging from $154.45 million to $161.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Mitek Systems.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $32.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Mitek Systems’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on MITK. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.10.

In other news, CEO Scipio Maximus Carnecchia sold 25,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $420,207.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William K. Aulet sold 7,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $136,720.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,587 shares of company stock worth $769,505. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,224,084 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,644,000 after acquiring an additional 166,825 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,425,108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,707,000 after buying an additional 71,472 shares during the period. Blue Grotto Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 1,663,219 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,770,000 after buying an additional 165,989 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,212,749 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,358,000 after buying an additional 44,403 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,048,534 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,398,000 after buying an additional 9,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems stock opened at $16.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 5.20. Mitek Systems has a one year low of $13.52 and a one year high of $23.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.76 million, a PE ratio of 87.85 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.75 and its 200 day moving average is $18.69.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

