360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,579 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.19% of 360 DigiTech worth $5,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QFIN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 1,873.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 167.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech during the third quarter worth about $203,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.85% of the company’s stock.

360 DigiTech stock opened at $17.98 on Friday. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.01 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.12. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.54.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.19. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 36.42% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The company had revenue of $715.90 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. 360 DigiTech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.78%.

QFIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CLSA lifted their price target on shares of 360 DigiTech from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of 360 DigiTech from $24.99 to $35.15 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.79.

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

