$382.98 Million in Sales Expected for Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN) will announce sales of $382.98 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ryan Specialty Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $387.95 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $378.00 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryan Specialty Group will report full year sales of $1.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ryan Specialty Group.
Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $352.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.20 million. Ryan Specialty Group had a return on equity of 104.08% and a net margin of 1.46%.
RYAN traded up $1.59 on Tuesday, hitting $36.20. The company had a trading volume of 528,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,217. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Ryan Specialty Group has a 52-week low of $25.57 and a 52-week high of $41.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.23.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group during the third quarter worth $497,407,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Ryan Specialty Group during the third quarter valued at $205,291,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Ryan Specialty Group during the third quarter valued at $94,388,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Ryan Specialty Group during the third quarter valued at $83,699,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Ryan Specialty Group during the third quarter valued at $72,165,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Ryan Specialty Group
Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.
