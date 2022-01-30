$382.98 Million in Sales Expected for Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN) will announce sales of $382.98 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ryan Specialty Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $387.95 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $378.00 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryan Specialty Group will report full year sales of $1.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ryan Specialty Group.

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $352.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.20 million. Ryan Specialty Group had a return on equity of 104.08% and a net margin of 1.46%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryan Specialty Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ryan Specialty Group from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryan Specialty Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.78.

RYAN traded up $1.59 on Tuesday, hitting $36.20. The company had a trading volume of 528,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,217. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Ryan Specialty Group has a 52-week low of $25.57 and a 52-week high of $41.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group during the third quarter worth $497,407,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Ryan Specialty Group during the third quarter valued at $205,291,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Ryan Specialty Group during the third quarter valued at $94,388,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Ryan Specialty Group during the third quarter valued at $83,699,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Ryan Specialty Group during the third quarter valued at $72,165,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ryan Specialty Group

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

