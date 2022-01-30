$4.47 Billion in Sales Expected for DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) will report sales of $4.47 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for DISH Network’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.59 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.36 billion. DISH Network reported sales of $4.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DISH Network will report full year sales of $17.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.82 billion to $18.02 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $17.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.89 billion to $17.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover DISH Network.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on DISH. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of DISH Network from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of DISH Network from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of DISH Network from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.63.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISH. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in DISH Network by 236.6% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in DISH Network by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in DISH Network in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in DISH Network during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in DISH Network by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. 99.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISH traded up $0.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,871,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,419,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.88. The company has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.10. DISH Network has a fifty-two week low of $28.53 and a fifty-two week high of $47.05.

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

