4,845 Shares in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Acquired by DC Investments Management LLC

DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in State Street by 17.3% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,352,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $275,856,000 after purchasing an additional 493,576 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in State Street by 28.4% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,642,337 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $135,128,000 after purchasing an additional 363,464 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in State Street by 2.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,533,653 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $373,027,000 after purchasing an additional 94,564 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in State Street by 7.2% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 22,675 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 5.1% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on State Street from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research raised State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on State Street from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, State Street has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.58.

In other State Street news, Director Saint-Aignan Patrick De sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.12, for a total transaction of $99,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $429,585.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,436 shares of company stock valued at $4,599,928. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STT opened at $93.65 on Friday. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $69.02 and a 12-month high of $104.87. The stock has a market cap of $34.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.06 and a 200-day moving average of $92.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 21.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 33.58%.

About State Street

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

