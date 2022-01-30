512 Shares in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Purchased by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1,050.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 216.7% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IDXX opened at $489.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.47 billion, a PE ratio of 56.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $586.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $633.22. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $460.36 and a 12-month high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $810.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.26 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 106.60% and a net margin of 24.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $676.20.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total value of $2,908,635.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total value of $3,976,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

