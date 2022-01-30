$650,000.00 in Sales Expected for Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) to post sales of $650,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Orchard Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $490,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $800,000.00. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orchard Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $1.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 million to $2.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $7.82 million, with estimates ranging from $4.10 million to $12.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Orchard Therapeutics.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Orchard Therapeutics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Orchard Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orchard Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.35.

NASDAQ ORTX traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.88. 293,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 762,394. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Orchard Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.83 and a fifty-two week high of $9.08.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 9,867.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 13,124 shares during the period. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

Orchard Therapeutics Company Profile

Orchard Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing gene therapies for patients with rare disorders. The company focuses on its autologous ex vivo gene therapy approach on three therapeutic rare disease franchise areas: primary immune deficiencies, neurometabolic disorders, and hemoglobinopathies.

