$673.50 Million in Sales Expected for Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD) to report $673.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Offerpad’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $674.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $672.60 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Offerpad will report full-year sales of $1.88 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Offerpad.

Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported -0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.17 by 0.15. The business had revenue of 540.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 500.70 million.

Several research firms recently commented on OPAD. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Offerpad in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Offerpad in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Offerpad in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Offerpad in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Offerpad from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 9.79.

Shares of Offerpad stock traded up 0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching 3.30. 827,376 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 740,932. The company’s 50 day moving average is 6.17. Offerpad has a 12 month low of 2.96 and a 12 month high of 20.97.

In other Offerpad news, Director Kenneth D. Degiorgio acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of 8.40 per share, for a total transaction of 126,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPAD. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Offerpad during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,720,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Offerpad during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,096,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Offerpad in the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Offerpad in the 3rd quarter worth $434,000. Finally, Islet Management LP bought a new position in shares of Offerpad in the 3rd quarter worth $6,664,000.

About Offerpad

OfferPad Inc provide tech-enabled platform for buying and selling residential real estate. OfferPad Inc, formerly known as Supernova Partners Acquisition Company Inc, is based in CHANDLER, Ariz.

