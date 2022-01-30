$687.35 Million in Sales Expected for Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) to announce $687.35 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kontoor Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $685.70 million and the highest is $689.00 million. Kontoor Brands posted sales of $660.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will report full-year sales of $2.48 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kontoor Brands.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.25. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 183.88% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $652.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KTB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kontoor Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Kontoor Brands from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kontoor Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.20.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Kontoor Brands by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,133,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,836 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Kontoor Brands by 9,226.4% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 445,175 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kontoor Brands by 162.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 707,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,905,000 after acquiring an additional 437,384 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $22,739,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 156.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 442,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,957,000 after buying an additional 270,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KTB traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.65. 442,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,774. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.92 and its 200-day moving average is $53.73. Kontoor Brands has a 12-month low of $35.48 and a 12-month high of $69.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

