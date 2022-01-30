$69.93 Million in Sales Expected for Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) will report sales of $69.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Benefitfocus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $69.29 million and the highest estimate coming in at $70.72 million. Benefitfocus posted sales of $76.23 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Benefitfocus will report full-year sales of $257.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $257.29 million to $258.72 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $256.12 million, with estimates ranging from $253.71 million to $259.51 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Benefitfocus.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $62.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Benefitfocus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 161.9% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,755 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Benefitfocus by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,312 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Benefitfocus during the 2nd quarter worth $32,436,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Benefitfocus during the 2nd quarter worth $348,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Benefitfocus by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 221,316 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 82,747 shares during the period. 81.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BNFT opened at $11.15 on Friday. Benefitfocus has a fifty-two week low of $9.87 and a fifty-two week high of $17.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.23. The company has a market cap of $372.74 million, a P/E ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 1.66.

Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans. The Benefitfocus Platform has a multi-tenant architecture and has a user-friendly interface designed for employees to access their benefits in one place. The company’s solutions support medical benefit plans and non-medical benefits, such as, dental, life, disability insurance, income protection, digital health, and financial wellness.

