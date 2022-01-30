$69.93 Million in Sales Expected for Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) will report sales of $69.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Benefitfocus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $69.29 million and the highest estimate coming in at $70.72 million. Benefitfocus posted sales of $76.23 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 14th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Benefitfocus will report full-year sales of $257.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $257.29 million to $258.72 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $256.12 million, with estimates ranging from $253.71 million to $259.51 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Benefitfocus.
Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $62.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 161.9% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,755 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Benefitfocus by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,312 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Benefitfocus during the 2nd quarter worth $32,436,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Benefitfocus during the 2nd quarter worth $348,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Benefitfocus by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 221,316 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 82,747 shares during the period. 81.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of BNFT opened at $11.15 on Friday. Benefitfocus has a fifty-two week low of $9.87 and a fifty-two week high of $17.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.23. The company has a market cap of $372.74 million, a P/E ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 1.66.
About Benefitfocus
Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans. The Benefitfocus Platform has a multi-tenant architecture and has a user-friendly interface designed for employees to access their benefits in one place. The company’s solutions support medical benefit plans and non-medical benefits, such as, dental, life, disability insurance, income protection, digital health, and financial wellness.
Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Benefitfocus (BNFT)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Benefitfocus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benefitfocus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.