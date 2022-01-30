7,830 Shares in Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,830 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 386.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 4,449.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $422,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $435,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $449,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock opened at $28.47 on Friday. Navios Maritime Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $12.61 and a 52 week high of $36.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.80. The firm has a market cap of $564.28 million, a PE ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $1.33. Navios Maritime Partners had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 67.76%. The firm had revenue of $227.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. will post 15.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Navios Maritime Partners’s payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

Navios Maritime Partners LP operates as a shipping and logistics company, which engages in owning and operating dry cargo and container vessels. It focuses on transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. The company was founded on August 7, 2007 and is headquartered in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

