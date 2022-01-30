$807.42 Million in Sales Expected for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) to announce $807.42 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Euronet Worldwide’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $799.47 million and the highest is $815.10 million. Euronet Worldwide posted sales of $706.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will report full year sales of $2.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Euronet Worldwide.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.17.

In other news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $107.95 per share, with a total value of $107,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 42.1% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 6.3% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 0.3% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 52,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,039,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 8.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

EEFT traded up $0.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $133.88. 1,860,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,327. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.96 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Euronet Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $101.18 and a fifty-two week high of $167.71.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

