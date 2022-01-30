$859.99 Million in Sales Expected for Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) will announce sales of $859.99 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tronox’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $852.40 million to $867.57 million. Tronox posted sales of $783.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tronox will report full year sales of $3.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.54 billion to $3.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.75 billion to $3.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tronox.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $870.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.40 million. Tronox had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 15.84%. Tronox’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on TROX shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Tronox from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Tronox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Tronox in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.67.

TROX stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,779,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,124. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Tronox has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $26.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Tronox’s payout ratio is 25.16%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Tronox during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Tronox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in Tronox by 170.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Tronox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Tronox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

