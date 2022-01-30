913 Shares in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Bought by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 4,662.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 32.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter valued at $53,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 43.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 31.2% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 66.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CINF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.67.

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $116.81 per share, for a total transaction of $99,872.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 8.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $117.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.29. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $83.56 and a twelve month high of $127.25. The company has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.67.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 16.22%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

