a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $178.79 Million

Brokerages predict that a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) will report sales of $178.79 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for a.k.a. Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $176.57 million to $180.00 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that a.k.a. Brands will report full year sales of $558.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $556.33 million to $560.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $801.53 million, with estimates ranging from $786.60 million to $821.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow a.k.a. Brands.

Get a.k.a. Brands alerts:

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $161.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.53 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.10.

AKA traded up $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $6.60. 224,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,417. a.k.a. Brands has a one year low of $6.07 and a one year high of $15.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

In other news, major shareholder Trading Pty Ltd. Beard acquired 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.97 per share, for a total transaction of $287,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKA. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $9,618,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,420,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,922,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,865,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,454,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

a.k.a. Brands Company Profile

a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on a.k.a. Brands (AKA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for a.k.a. Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for a.k.a. Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.