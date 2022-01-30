AAR (NYSE:AIR) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

AAR (NYSE:AIR) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

AIR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised AAR from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Vertical Research raised shares of AAR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AAR from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.40.

Shares of AAR stock opened at $39.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. AAR has a 1-year low of $30.90 and a 1-year high of $45.49.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). AAR had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $436.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AAR will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total value of $91,777.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIR. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAR during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of AAR by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AAR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in AAR by 196.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in AAR during the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

