Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) Short Interest Down 41.6% in January

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 258,200 shares, a drop of 41.6% from the December 31st total of 442,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 170,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABCM. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Abcam by 171,447.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 145,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,840,000 after buying an additional 145,730 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Abcam by 529.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 461,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,780,000 after buying an additional 387,868 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abcam by 1,909.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 32,236 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abcam during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,527,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Abcam by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,247,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,749,000 after acquiring an additional 19,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

ABCM opened at $17.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.78. Abcam has a 1 year low of $15.83 and a 1 year high of $24.38.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt raised Abcam to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Abcam from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abcam presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

About Abcam

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

