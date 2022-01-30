Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $39,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACN. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the second quarter valued at approximately $836,581,000. AKO Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $718,796,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Accenture by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,812,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $911,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,770 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,279,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,619,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Accenture by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,323,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $423,275,000 after acquiring an additional 670,351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Several research firms have commented on ACN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $446.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.76.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total transaction of $2,208,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,906 shares of company stock worth $8,433,681. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $342.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $216.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.68, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.16. Accenture plc has a one year low of $241.73 and a one year high of $417.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $373.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $349.57.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.37%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.