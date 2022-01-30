Adler Group (ETR:ADJ) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.58

Adler Group S.A. (ETR:ADJ) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as €8.58 ($9.75) and last traded at €9.88 ($11.23), with a volume of 3320449 shares. The stock had previously closed at €11.12 ($12.64).

ADJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group set a €11.10 ($12.61) price objective on Adler Group in a report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €12.00 ($13.64) price objective on Adler Group in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Get Adler Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.26. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of €11.37 and a 200 day moving average of €15.26.

Adler Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential real estate company in Germany. The company operates through Residential Property Management and Privatization segments. It is involved in the rental and management of residential properties, including modernization and maintenance of residential properties, management of tenancy agreements, and marketing of residential units.

Read More: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Adler Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adler Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.