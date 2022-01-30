Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $4.02 Per Share (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) – KeyCorp issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Advanced Energy Industries in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger expects that the electronics maker will post earnings of $4.02 per share for the year. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Advanced Energy Industries’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.80 EPS.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The company had revenue of $346.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.45.

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $81.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.16. Advanced Energy Industries has a 12-month low of $77.79 and a 12-month high of $122.36.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEIS. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,729,347 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $194,915,000 after purchasing an additional 589,621 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,541,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,522,647 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $133,612,000 after purchasing an additional 329,988 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $24,261,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 718,177 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $80,946,000 after purchasing an additional 174,873 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

