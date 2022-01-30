Adventus Mining (CVE:ADZN) Given a C$1.60 Price Target by National Bankshares Analysts

National Bankshares set a C$1.60 price objective on Adventus Mining (CVE:ADZN) in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price target on Adventus Mining from C$2.00 to C$1.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of CVE ADZN opened at C$0.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$133.09 million and a P/E ratio of 72.73. Adventus Mining has a 1-year low of C$0.77 and a 1-year high of C$1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.95 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.94.

Adventus Mining Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, zinc, copper, lead, and tungsten deposits. Its flagship project is the Curipamba property covering an area of 21,500 hectares located in Ecuador.

