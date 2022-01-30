Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 1,999 Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AX. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Axos Financial by 225.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the third quarter worth $77,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Axos Financial by 23.6% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the third quarter worth $216,000. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Axos Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of AX stock opened at $51.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Axos Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $38.76 and a one year high of $62.44.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $176.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.54 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 16.75%. Axos Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $119,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 25,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $1,527,941.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,972,998 in the last quarter. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

