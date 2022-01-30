Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Holdings in Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) by 35.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,723 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.19% of Aviat Networks worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVNW. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Aviat Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Aviat Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Aviat Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Aviat Networks by 203.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,016 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Aviat Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. 55.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVNW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Aviat Networks from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

In other Aviat Networks news, Director Somesh Singh acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.79 per share, for a total transaction of $61,580.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Bryan Tucker sold 5,755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $189,569.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aviat Networks stock opened at $28.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $320.14 million, a PE ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.64. Aviat Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.77 and a 1 year high of $43.76.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $73.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.10 million. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 38.64% and a return on equity of 17.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Aviat Networks, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

