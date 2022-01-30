Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Holdings in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Envista were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVST. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Envista by 380.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 195,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,445,000 after acquiring an additional 154,785 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Envista by 149.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,561,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,485,000 after acquiring an additional 936,393 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Envista by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Envista by 499.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 52,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Envista in the 2nd quarter worth about $812,000.

Shares of NVST opened at $42.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.95. Envista Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $34.50 and a 12-month high of $46.88.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $607.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.69 million. Envista had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 13.02%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVST. Zacks Investment Research raised Envista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America upgraded Envista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Envista from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

In related news, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 8,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total value of $377,421.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mischa Reis sold 10,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,487 shares of company stock valued at $4,020,190. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

