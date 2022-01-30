Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 32,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLVT. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clarivate by 3,033.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Clarivate during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLVT opened at $16.00 on Friday. Clarivate Plc has a twelve month low of $14.99 and a twelve month high of $34.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.89 and a 200-day moving average of $22.94. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $442.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.78 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Clarivate Plc will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

CLVT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Clarivate in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Clarivate from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Clarivate from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

In other Clarivate news, insider Mukhtar Ahmed sold 14,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $361,534.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Gordon Samson sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total transaction of $774,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 72,578 shares of company stock valued at $1,736,374. Corporate insiders own 21.95% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

