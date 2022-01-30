Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:RSXJ)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in VanEck Vectors Russia Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:RSXJ) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 2.34% of VanEck Vectors Russia Small-Cap ETF worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Russia Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $602,000.

NYSEARCA RSXJ opened at $29.21 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Russia Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $42.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.55.

