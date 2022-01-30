Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,080 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cronos Group were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 366.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 5,684 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. 12.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CRON shares. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Cronos Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $5.54 to $3.24 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America began coverage on Cronos Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cronos Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Cronos Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

NASDAQ:CRON opened at $3.41 on Friday. Cronos Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.12 and a 1 year high of $15.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.45. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 1.64.

Cronos Group Profile

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

