Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 30,414 Shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,414 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.51% of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 497.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,920,000 after purchasing an additional 160,128 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,933,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 317.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,490,000 after purchasing an additional 47,443 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 116.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,468,000 after purchasing an additional 39,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,116,000.

PYZ opened at $83.84 on Friday. Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $69.49 and a 1-year high of $98.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.131 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This is a boost from Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

