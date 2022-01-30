Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) Lifted to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on AEOXF. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Aeroports de Paris from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup raised shares of Aeroports de Paris from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Aeroports de Paris from €91.00 ($103.41) to €98.00 ($111.36) in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Aeroports de Paris from €113.00 ($128.41) to €121.00 ($137.50) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $109.00.

Shares of AEOXF opened at $133.30 on Wednesday. Aeroports de Paris has a 52 week low of $105.00 and a 52 week high of $154.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.42 and a 200-day moving average of $125.84.

Aéroports de Paris SA engages in the design, build, and management of commercial airports. The company is responsible for the organization, operation, and development of civilian air transport in the Île-de-France region. It operates through the following business segments: Aviation, Retail & Services, Real Estate, International & Airport Developments, and Other Activities.

