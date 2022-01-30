Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Shares Gap Up to $51.01

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $51.01, but opened at $52.58. Affirm shares last traded at $51.61, with a volume of 44,008 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AFRM shares. Stephens raised shares of Affirm from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Affirm from $185.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Affirm from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Affirm from $170.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Affirm has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.35.

The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.65 and its 200-day moving average is $102.98. The company has a market cap of $16.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.14.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.83). Affirm had a negative net margin of 73.88% and a negative return on equity of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $269.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.75 million. As a group, analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Affirm news, VP Siphelele Jiyane sold 4,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $718,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Linford sold 115,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.90, for a total transaction of $17,698,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,768 shares of company stock worth $26,645,962 in the last quarter. 16.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Affirm by 148.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 21,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 12,605 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 3rd quarter worth $430,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Affirm by 2,191.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 605,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,812,000 after acquiring an additional 579,521 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 3rd quarter worth $2,471,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Affirm by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,299,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,531,000 after acquiring an additional 174,540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.61% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

