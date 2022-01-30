AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Price Target Cut to C$9.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) had its price target decreased by TD Securities from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AGFMF. Scotiabank reduced their target price on AGF Management from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Desjardins lifted their target price on AGF Management from C$10.50 to C$10.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.13.

AGF Management stock opened at $5.60 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.13. AGF Management has a 12 month low of $5.28 and a 12 month high of $6.95.

AGF Management Ltd. is a diversified global asset management firm. It offers investment solutions to a wide range of clients, from individual investors and financial advisors to institutions, including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, and foundations. The firm provides investment management with operations and investments in North America, Europe, and Asia.

