AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decrease of 49.6% from the December 31st total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AGNC Investment stock. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNCP stock opened at $24.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.23. AGNC Investment has a 52 week low of $23.10 and a 52 week high of $25.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3828 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.