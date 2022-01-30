Aimia (TSE:AIM) Sets New 52-Week High at $5.72

Aimia Inc. (TSE:AIM) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$5.72 and last traded at C$5.64, with a volume of 108106 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.46.

Separately, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Aimia from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$4.98 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 11.25 and a quick ratio of 10.87. The company has a market cap of C$519.78 million and a PE ratio of -40.72.

Aimia Inc, an investment holding company, focuses on long-term investments in public and private companies. It operates through two segments, Holdings and Investment Management. The company, through its subsidiary, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, provides discretionary portfolio management services to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.

