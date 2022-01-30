Akropolis (AKRO) Trading 7.2% Higher Over Last Week

Akropolis (CURRENCY:AKRO) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. One Akropolis coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0132 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges. Akropolis has a market cap of $45.82 million and approximately $3.90 million worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Akropolis has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar.

About Akropolis

Akropolis (AKRO) is a coin. It was first traded on July 6th, 2019. Akropolis’ total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,481,910,214 coins. The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Akropolis is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements . Akropolis’ official website is akropolis.io . Akropolis’ official Twitter account is @akropolisio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akropolis is a domain-specific financial protocol dedicated to the needs of the informal bank-less economy. It can be implemented on any blockchain with a Turing-complete [4] virtual machine. The proposed initial implementation is on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Akropolis

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akropolis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akropolis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Akropolis using one of the exchanges listed above.

