Akropolis Market Capitalization Reaches $43.18 Million (AKRO)

Akropolis (CURRENCY:AKRO) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 30th. Over the last week, Akropolis has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. Akropolis has a total market cap of $43.18 million and $3.63 million worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Akropolis coin can now be bought for $0.0124 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004208 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00045579 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.99 or 0.00108390 BTC.

About Akropolis

Akropolis (AKRO) is a coin. Its launch date was July 6th, 2019. Akropolis’ total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,481,910,214 coins. The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Akropolis is akropolis.io . Akropolis’ official Twitter account is @akropolisio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Akropolis is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements

According to CryptoCompare, “Akropolis is a domain-specific financial protocol dedicated to the needs of the informal bank-less economy. It can be implemented on any blockchain with a Turing-complete [4] virtual machine. The proposed initial implementation is on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Akropolis Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akropolis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akropolis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Akropolis using one of the exchanges listed above.

