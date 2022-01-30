Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.72 Billion

Analysts expect Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) to post $1.72 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Alaska Air Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.64 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.79 billion. Alaska Air Group posted sales of $797.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 115.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will report full year sales of $8.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.09 billion to $8.77 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $9.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.73 billion to $9.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Alaska Air Group.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 0.59%. Alaska Air Group’s quarterly revenue was up 135.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.55) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Alaska Air Group from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

In related news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $96,696.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $268,368.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $465,926. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,773,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 35,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALK traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,280,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,026,326. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 326.56 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Alaska Air Group has a 1-year low of $46.26 and a 1-year high of $74.25.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

See Also: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alaska Air Group (ALK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.