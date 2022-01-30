Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target Lowered to $180.00 at Truist Financial

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Alibaba Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.52 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.14 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.78 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.70 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $11.71 EPS.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $252.00 to $247.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $215.01.
NYSE:BABA opened at $115.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $312.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.32. Alibaba Group has a 12-month low of $108.70 and a 12-month high of $274.29.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 2,141.9% during the third quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 22,643,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,123,770,000 after buying an additional 21,633,311 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth about $947,037,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 716.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,588,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $186,678,000 after buying an additional 5,781,188 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth about $753,169,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 19.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,928,602,000 after buying an additional 2,838,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.27% of the company’s stock.
Alibaba Group Company Profile
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.
