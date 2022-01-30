Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target Lowered to $180.00 at Truist Financial

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Alibaba Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.52 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.14 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.78 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.70 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $11.71 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $252.00 to $247.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $215.01.

NYSE:BABA opened at $115.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $312.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.32. Alibaba Group has a 12-month low of $108.70 and a 12-month high of $274.29.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 2,141.9% during the third quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 22,643,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,123,770,000 after buying an additional 21,633,311 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth about $947,037,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 716.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,588,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $186,678,000 after buying an additional 5,781,188 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth about $753,169,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 19.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,928,602,000 after buying an additional 2,838,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.27% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

