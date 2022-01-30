Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.67 Per Share

Brokerages expect Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.67 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Align Technology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.60. Align Technology reported earnings per share of $2.61 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Align Technology will report full-year earnings of $11.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.00 to $11.28. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $13.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.10 to $13.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Align Technology.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.27. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. Align Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on ALGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $750.00 to $675.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $717.69.

In other news, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total value of $2,097,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total transaction of $3,515,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,821,063 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,167,670,000 after acquiring an additional 213,951 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Align Technology by 4.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,979,824 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,820,672,000 after buying an additional 119,153 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Align Technology by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,907,936 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,935,028,000 after buying an additional 18,167 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Align Technology by 13.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,143,276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,426,200,000 after buying an additional 255,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Align Technology by 43.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,093,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,393,258,000 after buying an additional 631,630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology stock traded up $8.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $463.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,039,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,385. Align Technology has a 1-year low of $432.09 and a 1-year high of $737.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $592.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $644.03. The company has a market cap of $36.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.89, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.57.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

