Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Stock Position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 227,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,548 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.23% of Patterson Companies worth $6,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Patterson Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Patterson Companies by 56.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Patterson Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Patterson Companies by 89.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Patterson Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 81.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $28.33 on Friday. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.51 and a 52 week high of $37.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.30 and a 200 day moving average of $30.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.51.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 19.69%. Patterson Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.41%.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

