Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 1,025 Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.24% of Visteon worth $6,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 73,048.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 719,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,050,000 after buying an additional 718,797 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 642,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,622,000 after buying an additional 216,817 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,186,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,023,000 after buying an additional 121,157 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Visteon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,482,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,620,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,893,000 after buying an additional 58,296 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VC opened at $98.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.71 and a 200-day moving average of $109.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.06 and a beta of 2.04. Visteon Co. has a 52 week low of $91.59 and a 52 week high of $142.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $631.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.16 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 1.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Visteon Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Francis M. Scricco sold 2,000 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.38, for a total transaction of $238,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Visteon from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays upgraded Visteon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Visteon from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.00.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

