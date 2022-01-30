Allianz Asset Management GmbH Invests $1.10 Million in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,221 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Weibo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Weibo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Weibo by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Weibo by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,231 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Weibo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. 29.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WB stock opened at $30.91 on Friday. Weibo Co. has a 52-week low of $27.30 and a 52-week high of $64.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.99.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The information services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. Weibo had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $607.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Weibo Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Weibo from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. HSBC dropped their price target on Weibo from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Weibo from $54.00 to $44.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.58.

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

