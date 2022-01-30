Allianz Asset Management GmbH Invests $1.18 Million in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.06% of Buckle at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Buckle by 8,941.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Buckle by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Buckle in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Buckle in the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Buckle in the 2nd quarter worth $196,000. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BKE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Buckle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Sidoti began coverage on Buckle in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE:BKE opened at $36.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.94. The Buckle, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.26 and a 12 month high of $57.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.00.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. Buckle had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 19.19%. The company had revenue of $319.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Buckle, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. This is a positive change from Buckle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Buckle’s payout ratio is presently 29.23%.

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

