Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 1,569 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 58.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

MOH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $316.00 to $397.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $256.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.69.

MOH opened at $285.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.81 and a 12-month high of $328.11. The company has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.73.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 2.31%. Molina Healthcare’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.13, for a total transaction of $1,545,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.01, for a total value of $91,503.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

