Allianz Asset Management GmbH Raises Stock Holdings in ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) by 134.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,655 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.07% of ADC Therapeutics worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $7,323,000. Redmile Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 2.9% in the second quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 7,522,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,161,000 after acquiring an additional 213,611 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 34.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 295,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,187,000 after acquiring an additional 75,664 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 1.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,198,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,876,000 after acquiring an additional 55,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 22.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 249,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,075,000 after acquiring an additional 45,300 shares during the last quarter. 47.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ADCT opened at $14.95 on Friday. ADC Therapeutics SA has a 1 year low of $13.34 and a 1 year high of $32.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 9.59 and a quick ratio of 9.45. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 2.19.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $13.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ADC Therapeutics SA will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ADCT shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ADC Therapeutics from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on ADC Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ADC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.17.

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are loncastuximab tesirine (ADCT-402), an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma, and Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL, as well as Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for relapsed or refractory DLBCL and mantle cell lymphoma; and camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301), an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and Phase Ib clinical trial for selected advanced solid tumors.

