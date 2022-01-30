Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 898,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 123,468 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.26% of Ally Financial worth $45,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 95.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 4,925.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 400.0% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 33.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total transaction of $116,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Scott A. Stengel sold 11,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $556,311.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,540 shares of company stock valued at $2,087,774. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALLY. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens lowered shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.14.

Ally Financial stock opened at $46.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.42 and a 12 month high of $56.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 38.75% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This is an increase from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 12.15%.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

