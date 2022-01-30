Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $125.00

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $125.00 and last traded at $132.09, with a volume of 929752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.18.

ALNY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Piper Sandler upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $208.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $226.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.69.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $167.40 and a 200-day moving average of $181.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.38. The company has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of -18.53 and a beta of 0.88.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $187.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.69 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 94.37% and a negative net margin of 111.82%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.18) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.93, for a total value of $549,687.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.52, for a total value of $5,827,906.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,382,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $268,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $708,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,507,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 98,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,723,000 after purchasing an additional 5,913 shares during the period. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.